Nominations Sought For Remsen Award

The ACS Maryland Section seeks nominations for the 2014 Remsen Award, named in honor of Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president. Remsen Award lecturers are chemists of outstanding achievement, in keeping with Remsen’s long and devoted career as a proponent of the highest standards in teaching and research in chemistry. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium.
Send a nomination letter and brief curriculum vitae for the nominee to Dana Ferraris at dferrar2@jhmi.edu by Nov. 30.
