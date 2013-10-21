Pfizer, Cancer Center Plan Grants Program

Pfizer and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, an alliance of 23 U.S. cancer centers, will establish a peer-reviewed grant program for projects targeting health care quality improvements and health care provider education. The partners say they plan to issue a request for proposals for projects focused on evidence-based initiatives to improve patient care and outcomes in renal cell carcinoma and hematological malignancies. NCCN’s Oncology Research Program will be the lead organization for review and evaluation of applications.
