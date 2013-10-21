Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Plavix In A Single Step

Copper-catalyzed alpha-amination of carbonyls generates pharmaceutical agents in one step

by Bethany Halford
October 21, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Several high-profile pharmaceuticals are carbonyl compounds with an amine group dangling at the carbon adjacent to C=O, or the α position. The blood thinners Plavix (clopidogrel bisulfate) and Effient (prasugrel), as well as the appetite suppressant amfepramone, all have this motif. Now, a team at Princeton University, led by David W. C. MacMillan, has come up with a general one-step method to attach amines to the α carbon in ketones, esters, and aldehydes (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja4096472). The trick, the team reports, is to use a copper(II) bromide catalyst. In the presence of oxygen, this catalyst adds a bromide to the α position in situ, and the resulting α-bromo carbonyl then undergoes nucelophilic attack by the amine. They used the reaction to synthesize racemic clopidogrel in one step from commercially available starting materials (shown). Previously patented syntheses of this compound require at least three steps. Because only one enantiomer of the compound is active as a blood thinner, the current asymmetric syntheses take five steps, including separation of isomeric intermediates. MacMillan’s group is trying to create an asymmetric version of the amination reaction.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE