Sibur Opens Russian Polymer Complex

Russian President Vladimir Putin was on hand last week to open Sibur’s massive polypropylene complex in Tobolsk, Russia. The new facility features a propane dehydrogenation plant with 510,000 metric tons per year of propylene capacity and a similar-sized polypropylene plant. Sibur claims the complex, which cost about $1.9 billion to build, is more efficient than 90% of the world’s polypropylene plants. Russian production of polypropylene was about 660,000 metric tons in 2012, according to Sibur, compared with demand of 880,000 metric tons.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter