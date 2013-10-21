Target Sets Consumer Products Standard

Retailer Target has joined Walmart in issuing a sustainability standard for personal care, beauty, and cleaning products (C&EN, Sept. 23, page 6). The company says it will use a scoring system from Underwriters Laboratories to help it recommend best practices to suppliers and improve its product selection. Products will receive high scores if they are free from ingredients with high-level health concerns, include complete ingredient lists on their labels, are not tested on animals, have packaging that requires minimal addition to landfills, and do not contain ingredients that are hazardous to the aquatic environment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter