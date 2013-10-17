Advertisement

Business

Venture Philanthropy Backs Diabetes Research Start-ups

Partnership: Diabetes advocacy group joins forces with PureTech to spur treatment-focused firms

by Lisa M. Jarvis
October 17, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 42
Most Popular in Business

Patient advocacy groups are continuing to push the boundaries of venture philanthropy, which enables them to invest in for-profit firms in order to reach their charitable goals. JDRF, a type 1 diabetes-focused nonprofit, and life sciences development firm PureTech Ventures will launch T1D Innovations, a financial vehicle for the creation of drug discovery companies that target type 1 diabetes.

In recent years, many disease advocacy groups have moved from providing grants for basic research to directly funding drug firms. That shift has helped fill a once-empty pipeline for many diseases.

Still, “we didn’t feel like this went far enough,” says PureTech partner David Steinberg. Under the previous model, advocacy groups had to wait until a promising project morphed into a company before they could invest in it. As a consequence, Steinberg notes, “a lot of good ideas were left on the cutting-room floor.”

JDRF has committed $5 million to T1D Innovations, which will form companies, often out of academia, focused on type 1 diabetes therapies, diagnostics, devices, and even apps. PureTech is now seeking other investors, with a goal of securing up to $30 million.

Start-ups will conduct proof-of-concept experiments. The data generated will ideally attract more venture money or a strategic partner to further develop the project.

Other patient advocacy groups will be watching. “We’ve certainly considered a partnership like the one that JDRF has done,” says Louis J. DeGennaro, chief mission officer of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is exploring legal and organizational issues involved.

