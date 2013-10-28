Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Journals Begin Screening For Plagiarism

by Linda Wang
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In an effort to prevent plagiarism, the American Chemical Society Publications Division began implementing a service called CrossCheck this past July. The online tool will help journal editors screen manuscripts submitted for review against CrossCheck’s growing repository of published scholarly work, to which ACS journals are now being added.

“We have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the scientific record as well as the copyright of the journals that we publish,” says Anne Coghill, manager of peer review operations for ACS ­Publications.

ACS, which publishes C&EN, began piloting the use of CrossCheck in 2011. It completed rollout of the service to all its journals this past September. The tool was created by CrossRef, a nonprofit ­association of publishers including ACS, and uses iParadigms’s iThenticate software.

Joan F. Brennecke, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data, which began using CrossCheck in 2011, says she has already seen a decline in the rare instances of plagiarism among manuscripts that are submitted for review. She attributes the drop to authors becoming more aware of what plagiarism is and how to avoid it.

The most common form of plagiarism she sees is self-plagiarism, where an author will reuse text that he or she has already used in other journal articles. “This is helping us make the whole research enterprise not only more ethical but more creative,” Brennecke says.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Royal Society To Centralize Free Chemical Knowledge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Journal Receives Publishers’ Accolade
Print On Demand Available For ACS Journals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE