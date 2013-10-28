Tire Inferno

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09143-cov-cover.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09143-cov-cover.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 28, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 43

An environmental disaster at a Virginia tire pile 30 years ago helped advance fire-monitoring methods and spark a recycling revolution

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 43
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pollution

Tire Inferno

An environmental disaster at a Virginia tire pile 30 years ago helped advance fire-monitoring methods and spark a recycling revolution

Chemists Dispute How 'Into The Wild' Protagonist Chris McCandless Died

Experts say new tests don’t support best-selling author’s poison claim

Students, Start-Ups, And Biorenewability

Iowa State program helps grad students and postdocs launch their own biotech firms

  • Profiles

    American Takes Charge In Tianjin

    Well-established foreign academic takes helm of Chinese pharmaceutical school

  • Business

    Smooth Running With Soybeans

    Makers of industrial lubricants based on vegetable oils aim for pole position

  • Policy

    Acrimony In Canadian Science

    Funding shifts, curbs on scientists’ speech lead research community to rare protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Superstrong Carbon Chains

Computational analysis predicts carbon chains with alternating single and triple bonds could have novel properties

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT