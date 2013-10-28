Advertisement

People

ACS Participates In Trans-atlantic Symposium

by Linda Wang
October 28, 2013
ACS was among the organizers of the 3rd Transatlantic Frontiers of Chemistry Symposium, held in Kloster Seeon, Germany, on Aug. 8–11.

The symposium, coorganized by ACS, the German Chemical Society, and the Royal Society of Chemistry, brought together more than 60 young scientists from the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Brazil to discuss their latest research and possible future transdisciplinary and transnational cooperation.

Sessions took place that addressed the following topics: chemistry in silico, functional materials, metal-centered catalysis, methods and processes in chemical biology, natural products, simulation and modeling, synthesis and biosynthesis, synthetic methods development, and tools in chemical biology.

“A diverse group of young scientists with research interests that span so many disciplines play critical roles in addressing the many problems that confront our world today,” said ACS President Marinda Li Wu in a speech during the symposium. For more information about the symposium, visit www.acs.org/tfoc.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

