Arkema Opens China R&D Center

Arkema has opened an R&D center in Changshu, China, an industrial city 50 miles northwest of Shanghai. The company’s 10th R&D unit worldwide and its first in China, the facility will focus on battery materials, membranes, coatings, and thermoplastics. It will also include a process development center and training facilities. Arkema already operates plants in Changshu making fluorochemicals, specialty polymers, organic peroxides, and rheology modifiers.
