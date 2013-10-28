AstraZeneca Signs Two Research Pacts

AstraZeneca will team up on drug R&D with two organizations. German drug discovery firm Evotec will provide AstraZeneca with molecules that might be effective against chronic kidney diseases. AstraZeneca is making an up-front payment to Evotec and could make milestone payments. In Taiwan, AstraZeneca has joined with the National Research Program for Biopharmaceuticals, a government-funded drug discovery organization. NRPB will work with research groups in Taiwan to find alternative therapeutic uses for existing AstraZeneca compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter