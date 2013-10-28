Eastman, Davy Offer Ethylene Glycol Route

Eastman Chemical and Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies have jointly developed a new technology for the production of ethylene glycol that starts with synthesis gas, a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen that can be formed from coal, natural gas, or biomass. Today, most ethylene glycol is made from the basic chemical ethylene. Unlike other new syngas-based processes, this one does not go through oxalate intermediates, the partners say, adding that pilot-plant demonstration is nearing completion.
