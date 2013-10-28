Elevance Green-lights First U.S. Plant

Elevance Renewable Sciences, a producer of biobased chemicals from plant oils, says it has decided to go ahead with a long-planned second biorefinery, in Natchez, Miss. The firm’s first refinery, in Gresik, Indonesia, uses olefin metathesis to convert palm oil to ingredients for cosmetics, coatings, lubricants, and additives. The Natchez plant, scheduled to go on-line in 2016, will consume soybean or canola oil, though the firm says its facilities can use multiple feedstocks including jatropha and algal oils.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter