George E. Marsh, 93, a retired Cabot Corp. executive of Wellesley, Mass., died on April 9.
Born in Springfield, Mass., Marsh earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry magna cum laude at Tufts University in 1940. Then, he worked in the printing ink industry for Fuchs & Lang in New Jersey and subsequently for General Printing in New York City and Mexico City.
He joined Cabot in 1953, working in Boston and Frankfurt. He rose through the company ranks to become vice president and was instrumental in the development and success of its Special Blacks Division. He retired in 1986. Marsh was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1968.
An avid golfer, Marsh was a long-standing member and leader at Wellesley Country Club. He was a cofounder of the Franklin Square House Foundation, which provides grants to housing and shelter organizations that protect women and their families in eastern Massachusetts. He was an active board and committee member of Poland Spring Preservation Society and Tufts Alumni Council, and he supported the university’s Houston Scholarship for student athletes.
Marsh is survived by his wife of 59 years, Merrilyn; three sons, Merrill, George Jr., and Robert; two grandsons; two granddaughters; and three step-granddaughters.
