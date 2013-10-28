Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Helping Chemists Thrive Through Global Connections

by H. N. Cheng , Mike Morello
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Morello
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mike Morello
Mike Morello
Credit: Courtesy of Mike Morello

Helping chemists thrive in this new global environment is a goal of the American Chemical Society’s Divisional Activities Committee (DAC) and International Activities Committee (IAC). The two committees are uniquely positioned to help identify and share best practices for building collaborations and overcoming obstacles between countries.

Cheng
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of H. N. Cheng
H. N. Cheng, Chair
Credit: Courtesy of H. N. Cheng

The ACS constitution provides a simple yet far-reaching principle for DAC and IAC to explore cooperative endeavors in 2014 and beyond: “The SOCIETY shall cooperate with scientists internationally and shall be concerned with the worldwide application of chemistry to the needs of humanity.”

IAC works to serve the international priorities of the society and the needs of chemical practitioners with international interests wherever they may be. It does this through fostering ACS international collaborations and furthering chemistry’s role in addressing global challenges, extending the society’s engagements in international education and training, engaging developing countries in cooperation with partner societies, ensuring support of ACS science and human rights initiatives, supporting the development and quality of the ACS International Center, and sustaining momentum of the International Year of Chemistry beyond 2011.

DAC, as the representative of ACS technical divisions, serves as a focal point for assimilating and sharing best practices across the divisions. This permits divisions to apply best practices for global outreach that include fostering connections among persons with common scientific interests, promoting connections across multidisciplinary areas of chemistry, demonstrating the professionalism of chemists within their area of specialization, rendering service within their field to scientific and lay communities, promoting education and training, and stimulating interest in and emphasizing the importance of their areas of science.

The expanding globalization of chemistry provides further opportunities for ACS and its members. Many technical divisions are already actively involved in international collaboration. To build on the success of these efforts, in July 2013, DAC and IAC surveyed the 32 divisions to begin to quantify the level of activity, to learn what has been effective, and to understand challenges that inhibit international collaboration.

The survey confirmed that many ACS divisions are internationally active. Forty percent of the divisions indicated that they have done outreach or specific programming to engage international scientists in the U.S. or abroad. Many divisions indicated that they plan to continue to engage international scientists in the next three years. Divisions also expressed interest in receiving training materials, and some were interested in consulting services, such as cultural training and assistance in obtaining visas.

A number of respondents reported barriers in engaging international scientists, such as high perceived cost of ACS membership, language barriers, logistics coordination, fund transfer, travel costs, and limited financial resources of divisions to fund meeting cosponsorships. Prior discussions with divisions in 2011 elicited suggestions that ACS take more of an international role by either hosting or cosponsoring international meetings, holding more virtual meetings, providing visa tracking and assistance, and reducing registration fees for international members.

IAC and the ACS International Activities Office have been involved in several of these issues. We try to facilitate visas when we can. We have been involved with international scientific meetings in collaboration with our sister chemical societies, such as the Chemical Sciences & Society Summit, a collaboration among six countries; the Asia-America Chemical Symposium, a collaboration with the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies; and the Transatlantic Frontiers of Chemistry, involving ACS and German, British, and Brazilian societies. We also participate in key regional chemical conferences, such as the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry World Chemistry Congress, European Association for Chemical & Molecular Sciences, Asian Chemical Congress, and Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations meetings.

DAC continues to foster international collaboration through Innovative Project Grants. Working with the Committee on Meetings & Expositions, DAC helped institute the visa application instructions that appear when users submit a national meeting abstract. DAC also modified the annual report form to more readily capture best practices for international activity.

In addition, ACS has built a new online resource, called the ACS International Center (www.acs.org/ic). The website contains comprehensive information on educational opportunities and international work experiences for the benefit of ACS members and potential members.

Still, many of the barriers cited above do not have obvious answers. So how can DAC and IAC best enable technical divisions and chemists with international interests to thrive in the global chemical enterprise?

We welcome your thoughts. Stop by our booth at the ACS Leadership Institute at the InterContinental hotel in Dallas in January 2014, or send an e-mail to intlacts@acs.org.

Views expressed on this page are those of the authors and not necessarily those of ACS.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: The future of ACS meetings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: The future of ACS Spring and Fall meetings, event technologies, and the ACS events hub
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS international membership experience and the evolving IAC

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE