Honeywell To Close Acid Plant In Canada

Honeywell International plans to suspend hydrofluoric acid production at its Amherstburg, Ontario, site for at least two years beginning in August 2014. Low demand for the acid, used to make refrigerants, fuels, and other materials, is behind the decision, Honeywell says. The facility, now undergoing scheduled maintenance, will resume operations and run until it has depleted raw material supplies. It will then shut down in phases, resulting in the layoff of 75 employees. Honeywell will continue to make the acid in Geismar, La., and Seelze, Germany.
