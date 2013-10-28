Advertisement

People

James T. Stewart

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Most Popular in People

James T. Stewart, 74, an emeritus professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Georgia (UGA), died on May 11 in Athens, Ga.; he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 11 years earlier.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., Stewart earned a B.S. in pharmacy in 1960 and an M.S. in pharmaceutical chemistry in 1963 from Auburn University. He received a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry in 1967 from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, under the guidance of Joseph H. Burckhalter and Joseph E. Sinsheimer.

Stewart then began a 35-year teaching career in the College of Pharmacy at UGA, where he led an internationally recognized research program in pharmaceutical and bioanalytical chemistry. Before retiring in 2002, he published 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts and coauthored the “Textbook of Biopharmaceutic Analysis.”

He served on the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention Council of Experts for more than 20 years and was the science adviser for the Food & Drug Administration’s District IV office from 1985 until 1990.

Stewart was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1965. He was also a fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, which presented him with the Research Achievement Award in Analysis & Pharmaceutical Quality in 1990. In his honor, his wife, Ella, established an endowment for graduate students in the UGA College of Pharmacy.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Athens.

Stewart is survived by his wife of 49 years; three daughters, Elisa Rowland, Cathryn Staudigl, and Sharyn Dickerson; and eight grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

