People

Marjorie K. Balazs

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Marjorie K. Balazs, 80, a retired chemist and entrepreneur, died on March 9 in St. Louis County, Mo.

Balazs earned a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis in 1954, an M.S. in chemistry from the University of San Francisco in 1956, and an M.A. in chemical education at Stanford University in 1963.

After working at Stanford Research Institute (now SRI International) and teaching at the University of San Francisco, she began working in the semiconductor industry.

In 1975, she founded Balazs Analytical Laboratory, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company focused on producing high-purity water and chemicals and solving microcontamination problems in the semiconductor industry. Air Liquide acquired the company in 2001.

Balazs was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1967.

She is survived by a brother, Karl, and a sister, Carol A. Waggle.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

