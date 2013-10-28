Momentive Invests In India And The U.S.

Momentive Specialty Chemicals is making a specialty resins investment in India while boosting triazine output in Texas. The company is forming a joint venture with Kanoria Chemicals & Industries to make phenolic resins at Kanoria’s facility in Visakhapatnam, on the southeastern coast of India. Kanoria is contributing a plant that makes the phenolic resin raw material formaldehyde; Momentive will bring cash and technology. Separately, Momentive is engaging in a multiphase expansion of its Diboll, Texas, plant that will double triazine capacity there by next fall. Triazine is used to scavenge hydrogen sulfide in oil and natural gas.
