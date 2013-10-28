Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Neonicotinoid Boosts Viral Levels In Bees

Controversial pesticide impairs bee immunity, hikes infections often seen in collapsed colonies

by
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

One phenomenon that has increasingly stung honeybee hives is colony collapse disorder (CCD), which is characterized by worker bees abandoning the hive. Environmental activists have linked neonicotinoid pesticides to CCD, but scientists have said it is likely caused by multiple factors, because afflicted colonies often suffer infections from deformed wing virus (DWV) and other pathogens. Now comes evidence that the pesticides and disease are linked. Francesco Pennacchio of Italy-based University of Naples Federico II and colleagues say some neonicotinoids could impair honeybees’ immunity (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1314923110). For example, they found that in honeybees exposed to the neonicotinoid clothianidin, genes for an immune-signaling inhibitor protein turn on six times as often as in a nonexposed control group. Separately, in honeybees infected with DWV, viral levels rise with dosage of neonicotinoids clothianidin and imidacloprid. Although the findings suggest that neonicotinoids may worsen DWV infections, the researchers say whole-colony studies are needed to determine whether the harmful effects extend beyond individual bees. Eventually, the findings could improve pesticide risk assessment by adding laboratory tests for nonlethal effects, says Ohio State University entomologist Reed M. Johnson.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE