A Point About Diamond

Thank you for the poster in the Sept. 9 anniversary issue highlighting important dates in the chemical industry. I found it odd, however, that diamond synthesis and the synthesis of cubic boron nitride were not mentioned. These two materials are key enablers of modern manufacturing and thus have had an enormous impact on almost every aspect of modern life.
Abds-Sami Malik
Worthington, Ohio
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter