People

Robert D. Athey Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
Robert D. Athey Jr., 76, a retired consulting and contract research chemist, died on Feb. 5 in El Cerrito, Calif.

Born in Washington, D.C., Athey received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Maryland, College Park, in 1964 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Delaware, Newark, in 1974.

Early in his career, he worked at International Paper, Scott Paper, General Tire, the Mellon Institute of Industrial Research, Swedlow, and B.F. Goodrich. In 1983, he founded Athey Technologies, a consulting and contract research company. He retired from the firm in 2004.

Athey wrote columns for MicroTimes and European Coatings Journal and a book, “Emulsion Polymer Technology.”

He also served as an adjunct professor at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in the early 1990s. Athey was active in many professional organizations and was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, joining in 1964.

Athey is survived by his wife, Patricia Shaw; daughters, Elizabeth Jorgensen, Carol Murphy, and Jane Satryan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

