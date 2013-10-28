Advertisement

Students To Blog From Climate Conference

by Linda Wang
October 28, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 43
ACS is sending six undergraduate students to Warsaw in November to attend the 19th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

ACS began sending students to this annual conference in 2011 with the goal of engaging university students and educators in the international climate-change discourse and to increase climate literacy.

This year’s participants are Reinhard Bonke of Kenyatta University, in Kenya; Natalie Ingram and Margaret Williams of the University of New England; Emily Bloomquist of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; Rachel Sobel of Hamilton College; and David Millard of York College of Pennsylvania. Nicole DeLuca of York College will serve as student mentor. The group will be joined by three faculty mentors: Diane Husic of Moravian College and Gregory P. Foy and Keith E. Peterman of York College.

The students will attend talks, take part in special events, discuss special interests with nongovernmental organizations, and interview world leaders. They will be blogging and using other social media platforms to share their experiences with their peers and educators all over the world.

Follow the students’ experiences online at studentsonclimatechange.com.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

