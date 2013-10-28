Texas A&M Licenses Water Technology

Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Research arm has licensed a chemical-based water treatment technique to Siemens Water Technologies. Developed by Texas A&M professor Yongheng Huang, the technology can remove selenium, mercury, zinc, copper, and chromium more efficiently and at lower cost than current treatment systems, the partners say. Called Activated Iron Process, the technology transfers electrons from elemental iron to electron-conducting iron rusts, facilitating chemical reactions that mineralize water contaminants. The partners say they will continue to develop the process.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter