Translation, Honorable Mentions, Please

The article “Chemistry in Nazi Germany” was quite informative, and I’m sure the forthcoming book about this subject will be even more so (C&EN, Sept. 16, page 30). Perhaps you can persuade the German Chemical Society to make it available in English translation for those of us a little rusty in German—in my case 55 years after taking grad school German. Please keep us informed in C&EN as this project progresses. Vielen dank.
Ivan E. Leigh
West Chester, Pa.
It’s a pity that in “Chemistry in Nazi Germany,” even a few lines could not be found to mention some of the honorable and courageous German chemists who did what they could under extreme circumstances. Chemistry Nobel Laureate (1927) Heinrich Wieland of Munich was one of them.
R. N. Butler
Galway, Ireland
