Wilbert Hutton

Wilbert (Bill) Hutton, 85, professor of chemistry emeritus at Iowa State University, died on April 5 in Denver.
Hutton received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Denver in 1950 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Michigan State University in 1959.
He then began his teaching career as an instructor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University, serving as an assistant professor from 1960 until 1965. He took a one-year hiatus as a visiting lecturer at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
He joined Iowa State in 1968 as a professor of chemistry, remaining there until he retired in 1990. Hutton authored or coauthored texts and laboratory manuals and served on many departmental and university-wide committees. He especially loved being faculty adviser to the campus chemistry club.
He worked tirelessly with colleagues at area high schools to facilitate continuing education opportunities for central Iowa teachers and coordinated the Iowa State University Teaching Assistant Training Program for many years.
Hutton received the 1984 Catalyst Award from the Chemical Manufacturers Association (now the American Chemistry Council).
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951, and he was active at local, state, and national levels. He served as chair of the Division of Chemical Education and was a member of its Examinations Institute and the board of directors of the Journal of Chemical Education.
In retirement, he volunteered at his local public library.
Hutton is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; daughter, Mary Eyer; son, Robert; and five grandchildren.
