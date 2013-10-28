Yara And BASF Mull Ammonia Plant

BASF and fertilizer maker Yara are evaluating the joint construction of an ammonia plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast. BASF intends to use its share of the output to back-integrate production of chemicals such as nylon, polyurethanes, and amines. Last month, nylon maker Invista announced plans to build its own ammonia plant in Victoria, Texas. Yara wants to boost its presence in the U.S. The Norwegian company acquired a nitrogen fertilizer facility in Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan, in 2008 but earlier this year postponed a large expansion there.
