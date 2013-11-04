Air Liquide Backs French Institutes

Air Liquide is helping establish two research and training institutes that are to be part of a scientific and economic center being set up near Paris. One of the institutes, Paris-Saclay Energy Efficiency, will focus on energy-efficient industrial processes and be based at Air Liquide’s existing research center in Loges-en-Josas. The other, the Île-de-France Photovoltaic Institute, will be one of the world’s largest research centers focused on photovoltaic systems, Air Liquide says.
