The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

November 4, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 44

Slow economy has chemists still searching for work, and trying clever strategies to find it

Volume 91 | Issue 44
Business

It’s Not Over Yet

Slow economy has chemists still searching for work, and trying clever strategies to find it

Gauging Calibr

The Merck-backed nonprofit drug discovery institute is up and running, and plotting its long-term strategy

NIH Metabolomics Centers Ramp Up

Six NIH centers have been created to provide researchers with analytical tools and services to study biochemical pathways

  • Careers

    Paying It Forward At NOBCChE

    Annual meeting celebrates 40 years of mentorship and camaraderie among black chemists and chemical engineers

  • Business

    Cell-Free Approach To Antibody-Drug Conjugates

    Sutro Biopharma hopes it has found a better way to make ADC therapies

  • Environment

    Radioactive Waste Safety

    Nuclear Regulatory Commission to reexamine how to safely store a mountain of radioactive waste for decades to come

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

Hormone Mimics Target Obesity, Diabetes

Small molecule improves indicators of diseases in mice; peptide moves into human clinical trials

Business & Policy Concentrates

Reimagining The Chemistry Set, EPA Cleans Out The Fridge

 

