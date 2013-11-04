BASF Advances Magnetocalorics

BASF’s new business arm has licensed basic patents for magnetocaloric materials developed by Ekkes Brück, a professor first at the University of Amsterdam and later at Delft University of Technology, both in the Netherlands. The materials, manganese-iron-phosphorus-silicon alloys, heat up when exposed to a magnetic field and cool down when removed from it. BASF says the license follows its successful scale-up of a manufacturing process for the materials. It will offer them to the refrigeration industry as an alternative to compressor technology.
