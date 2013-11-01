Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Big Deal Over Fertilizers

Phosphates: Mosaic expects to reap benefits by acquiring CF’s operations in a deal worth more than $1 billion

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mosaic
Mosaic’s deal with CF will augment its existing Florida phosphate operations.
This is a photo of a Mosaic phosphate mining operation in Florida.
Credit: Mosaic
Mosaic’s deal with CF will augment its existing Florida phosphate operations.

Mosaic has agreed to buy CF Industries’ phosphate mining operations in Florida for $1.4 billion. Mosaic says the transaction will expand its leading phosphate fertilizer enterprise while allowing it to avoid another $1.4 billion in planned capital expenditures.

With the transaction, Mosaic will get CF’s 22,000-acre South Pasture phosphate mine in Har­dee County, Fla. The site is in the middle of one of the world’s largest phosphate rock deposits and contiguous with Mosaic’s massive operations in the area. Mosaic is also acquiring a CF beneficiation plant, which separates phosphorus from other minerals; a phosphate fertilizer facility in Plant City, Fla.; and an ammonia terminal in nearby Tampa.

CF’s annual production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons of phosphate fertilizer will bring Mosaic’s capacity to 10 million metric tons. With the CF beneficiation plant, Mosaic will no longer have to build a new plant of its own, saving it $1 billion. Instead, it will spend $500 million to improve existing mines and develop reserves.

“The proximity of the CF assets gives us a unique advantage in maximizing the value of these assets,” says Lawrence W. Stranghoener, a Mosaic executive.

With the acquisition, Mosaic is also getting contracts to buy ammonia at prices tied to low U.S. natural gas costs. The company will buy 270,000 metric tons of ammonia annually from a CF affiliate in Trinidad for three years plus up to 725,000 metric tons from CF’s Donaldsonville, La., ammonia plant for 15 years. Ammonia reacts with phosphoric acid to make diammonium phosphate, the main phosphate fertilizer.

In light of the ammonia contracts, Mosaic will cancel plans for a $1.1 billion ammonia plant it was going to build in Faustina, La. Instead, the firm will spend $200 million on marine equipment to transport ammonia from Louisiana to Florida.

CF, for its part, will focus on nitrogen fertilizers; it is, CF claims, the world’s second-largest producer.

P. J. Juvekar, a stock analyst with Citi Research, calls the deal a “win-win” for the companies. Mosaic will clearly benefit from the proximity of CF’s operations to its own. And the sale allows CF to sell its phosphate business, he says, for a “reasonable valuation.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CF Industries buying Louisiana ammonia plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Coming Consolidation Wave In Fertilizers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mergers Sweep Fertilizer Sector

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE