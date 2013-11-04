Rextac plans to build propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plants at its site in Odessa, Texas. The firm plans to use technology from UOP and engineering services from Fluor. Rextac currently makes polypropylene-based adhesives at the site.
DuPont Canada has signed a development agreement with the environmental services firm Newalta to test a new water-processing technology in the Alberta oil and gas fields. The companies say the technology removes solids from water and allows customers to reuse a higher proportion of water at their sites.
DuPont and Heraeus have settled all lawsuits between them regarding infringement of patents related to metallization pastes, used in the manufacture of solar cells. Neither party is admitting liability.
Air Liquide and Toyota are forming a joint venture to build two hydrogen filling stations in Japan. They will be among the 100 stations planned for main highways linking Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka by 2015. Hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles are expected to reach the consumer market that year.
Styrolution, the styrenics joint venture between Ineos and BASF, plans to build an α-methylstyrene acrylonitrile plant at its site in Altamira, Mexico, by the second quarter of 2014. When added to styrenic polymers, the compound improves heat resistance and aesthetics, according to the firm.
Quallion, a Sylmar, Calif.-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer, will be acquired by Reading, Pa.-based EnerSys, an industrial energy storage firm, for $30 million. Quallion makes cells and batteries for medical devices and for applications in defense, aviation, and space.
Asahi Kasei has completed the construction of a pharmaceutical R&D center in Shizuoka, Japan. The new center will enable the company’s synthetic and medicinal chemists, who previously worked elsewhere, to better interact with pharmacology colleagues.
Illumina, a gene-sequencing instrumentation firm, is acquiring NextBio, a clinical and genomics informatics company. Both firms are based in California. NextBio’s database systems are used by researchers and clinicians in more than 50 commercial and academic institutions.
