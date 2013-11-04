Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Rextac plans to build propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene plants at its site in Odessa, Texas. The firm plans to use technology from UOP and engineering services from Fluor. Rextac currently makes polypropylene-based adhesives at the site.

DuPont Canada has signed a development agreement with the environmental services firm Newalta to test a new water-processing technology in the Alberta oil and gas fields. The companies say the technology removes solids from water and allows customers to reuse a higher proportion of water at their sites.

DuPont and Heraeus have settled all lawsuits between them regarding infringement of patents related to metallization pastes, used in the manufacture of solar cells. Neither party is admitting liability.

Air Liquide and Toyota are forming a joint venture to build two hydrogen filling stations in Japan. They will be among the 100 stations planned for main highways linking Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka by 2015. Hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles are expected to reach the consumer market that year.

Styrolution, the styrenics joint venture between Ineos and BASF, plans to build an α-methylstyrene acrylonitrile plant at its site in Altamira, Mexico, by the second quarter of 2014. When added to styrenic polymers, the compound improves heat resistance and aesthetics, according to the firm.

Quallion, a Sylmar, Calif.-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer, will be acquired by Reading, Pa.-based EnerSys, an industrial energy storage firm, for $30 million. Quallion makes cells and batteries for medical devices and for applications in defense, aviation, and space.

Asahi Kasei has completed the construction of a pharmaceutical R&D center in Shizuoka, Japan. The new center will enable the company’s synthetic and medicinal chemists, who previously worked elsewhere, to better interact with pharmacology colleagues.

Illumina, a gene-sequencing instrumentation firm, is acquiring NextBio, a clinical and genomics informatics company. Both firms are based in California. NextBio’s database systems are used by researchers and clinicians in more than 50 commercial and academic institutions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
Mitsubishi and Ube widen electrolyte ties
Evonik makes moves in medical market

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE