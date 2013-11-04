Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cell-Free Approach To Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Sutro Biopharma hopes it has found a better way to make ADC therapies

by Rick Mullin
November 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ROBOTS GO
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sutro
Sutro stands ready with a new automated laboratory at its headquarters.
Robotic screening at Sutro’s headquarters in South San Francisco.
Credit: Sutro
Sutro stands ready with a new automated laboratory at its headquarters.

When Trevor Hallam, chief scientific officer at Sutro Biopharma, a South San Francisco-based specialist in antibody-drug conjugates, spoke before an ADC conference in Sutro’s hometown last month, he delivered the news that the company has successfully engineered a “dual-warhead” ADC—a protein antibody carrying two cytotoxins.

During his presentation at the same conference last year, Hallam claimed that Sutro’s cell-free protein synthesis technology will take the inside track in the discovery and development of accurately targeted ADCs in less time than it takes to bring forward such therapies using the standard method of working with living cells.

ADCs work by using an antibody’s affinity for a tumor cell as a kind of guidance system for delivering cytotoxic therapies directly to a cancer. Sutro is among the firms emerging as the new wave in ADCs, which to date have made some improvement in cancer care over traditional cancer therapies that load patients with potent cancer drugs.

So far, only two ADCs have been approved—Roche’s Kadcyla for breast cancer and Seattle Genetics’ Adcetris for lymphoma. Battling with the tumor cell’s natural defense mechanisms, these drugs still require redundant loading of cytotoxins.

Sutro claims a distinct advantage over its competitors that are trying to develop more effective ADCs: the ability to manufacture antibodies from ribosomes and other transcriptional and translational machinery extracted from Escherichia coli rather than from living cells themselves. Sutro’s cell-free technology, developed by founder James R. Swartz, allows it to link cytotoxic compounds to antibodies in a matter of hours, work that takes weeks or even months with a delicate cell-based approach. That’s because cells have to be bred and kept alive, which is time-consuming and limits the range of work that can be done. Crafting ADCs with ribosomes and other cell components allows for faster experimentation.

Sutro’s technology, which is also applicable to protein therapeutics such as bispecific antibodies, has already garnered three partnerships. The company joined with Pfizer in 2010 for unspecified peptide therapies, and with Sanofi Pasteur early this year for vaccines. But Sutro’s partnership with Celgene, signed last December, focuses on its primary objective—the development of ADCs carrying two cytotoxic warheads targeted at cancer.

William J. Newell, Sutro’s chief executive officer, claims that the company has reached a tipping point with its technology. “People have come to understand that this is a disruptive platform that has the potential to transform some very important therapeutic areas,” he says. “We are on the cusp of demonstrating that.”

The first ADCs did achieve therapeutic success, Newell says, but their impact has been limited. Because companies attach cytotoxins to the antibody using natural lysine and cysteine residues as handles, they get a mixture of ADCs with varying numbers of small molecules attached to each antibody. Sutro, in contrast, incorporates nonnatural amino acids, which enable tailoring of cytotoxin numbers and location, plus the conjugation of more than one kind of cytotoxin.

Hallam points to Kadcyla, which couples the antibody trastuzumab, the active agent in the breast cancer drug Herceptin, with the cytotoxin DM1. He says that in the drug, which uses a linking technology developed by Immuno­Gen, the cytotoxin and antibody are conjugated imprecisely, creating a mix of ADCs with different numbers of warheads and preventing the antibody from finding its way efficiently to the tumor cell. “There is a huge mixture of different species in one product,” he says. “Only 1% of the warheads get to the tumor.”

Gregory Reyes, senior vice president of drug discovery at Celgene, says the cell-free platform for drug discovery and manufacturing prompted his firm’s partnership with Sutro. “We thought their ability to make, very rapidly, a number of modifications to optimize the point at which you incorporate your nonnatural amino acid for site specificity was incredibly important,” he says.

One year into the partnership, Celgene is working with Sutro on three projects in preclinical development—a protein therapeutic, an ADC, and a bispecific antibody. “Sutro has made substantial progress on our ADC project,” Reyes says.

He cautions that the Food & Drug Administration will need to formalize a strategy for vetting therapies developed through Sutro’s platform. “We have kept close contact with Sutro to understand what they have done and what they are doing to see that FDA is apprised of developments,” he says. Sutro plans to meet with regulators early next year, according to Newell. He is optimistic, noting that the company has already given a training session for reviewers, at the agency’s invitation, on development of cell-free protein therapies.

Gregory Landes, a consultant with DNA Bridges, says he is intrigued by the potential of Sutro’s cell-free technology. “It is a pretty elegant platform,” says Landes, who attended Hallam’s presentation at the recent ADC conference. “When I first heard about it, I pooh-poohed it. But they have a few reports out now showing they can do this pretty consistently with a broad class of proteins. And they can do it quite quickly.”

Landes agrees with Newell that site specificity constitutes the new wave in ADC development. Although Landes sees a Sutro competitor, Ambryx, as the innovator in site specificity, he says Sutro may have a significant leg up going forward. “Ambryx probably did not anticipate a cell-free system that can do it.”

Newell and Hallam contend that Sutro’s platform has added significantly to the speed and flexibility with which the firm is developing site-specific ADCs. They claim, among other things, that the cell-free platform allows a broader palette of chemistries for linking cytotoxins than would be feasible with a living cell. And Sutro is ready to put its ADC technology to the test, starting with its partnership with Celgene, Newell says.

“We are competitive now,” he says. “We can design, we can manufacture, and we have a regulatory process coming through.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building Better Therapeutic Antibodies
Site Specific: Developers Aim To Create Well-Defined Drug Conjugates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE