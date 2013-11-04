Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drug-Induced Blood Breakdown Probed

Details of breakdown process reveal route to rational design of less toxic agents

by Stu Borman
November 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Some amine- and nitro-containing drugs degrade human blood by destroying hemoglobin, causing anemia and other problems. The drugs could be redesigned to minimize or prevent such side effects, but the molecular-level understanding of the destruction process needed to aid redesign has not been available. Jun Yi, George B. Richter-Addo, and coworkers at the University of Oklahoma have now nailed down key details of the process (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/c3cc46174b). The drugs, such as the urinary tract analgesic phenazopyridine, are known to convert in the body to alkyl- or aryl-nitroso metabolites that bind hemoglobin. In the new study, the researchers trapped the key hemoglobin-degradation intermediates generated by alkyl-nitroso metabolites and determined their structures. The work reveals that methyl-nitroso derivatives do not cause degradation, but ethyl-nitroso metabolites do. The finding could aid the rational design of modified drugs that avoid ethyl-nitroso formation and thus cause less toxicity from hemoglobin breakdown.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE