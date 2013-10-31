Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DuPont Will Split In Two

Restructuring: Performance chemicals unit will be spun off to shareholders

by Marc S. Reisch
October 31, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
DuPont’s Suva refrigerants will be part of the new company.
This is a photo of Suva refrigerant tanks.
Credit: DuPont
DuPont’s Suva refrigerants will be part of the new company.

Three months after stating that it might get rid of its giant performance chemicals business, DuPont got specific, saying it plans to turn the unit into a separate, publicly traded company by spinning it off to shareholders. The new firm would be the 11th-largest U.S. chemical firm, according to C&EN’s ranking of 2012 sales (C&EN, May 13, page 26).

Creation of the yet-to-be-named firm, which today has annual sales of $7.2 billion and 7,000 employees, should be complete by April 2015. It will make products such as Suva refrigerants, Teflon nonstick coatings, and titanium dioxide paint pigments.

DuPont said it might exit the business, which had $1.8 billion in earnings last year, to focus on faster-growing and less cyclical operations.

“DuPont’s mission will continue to be science-driven growth. DuPont’s performance chemicals mission will be cash generation,” CEO Ellen J. Kullman says. “After separation, DuPont will have the optimum portfolio and will benefit from more consistent earnings growth and lower volatility.”

After the spin-off, DuPont will have $28 billion in sales and retain the number three slot in C&EN’s ranking, after Dow Chemical and ExxonMobil. Agriculture will be its largest business at about 37% of sales.

DuPont announced the move on Oct. 24, just after a board of directors meeting, says Nicholas C. Fanandakis, DuPont’s CFO. Two days earlier, in its third-quarter earnings report, the firm disclosed a 38% decline in performance chemicals earnings compared with a year ago.

Analysts have speculated that activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management recently took a stake in DuPont, pushed the firm to toss performance chemicals to focus on its faster-growing agriculture, industrial biotech, performance materials, and protective materials businesses. But Fanandakis says the company has been evaluating the exit for the past year.

DuPont’s decision is “a game changer,” according to Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter. Because earnings from titanium dioxide are highly cyclical, Wall Street has discounted DuPont shares, he writes in an investment note. After the split, DuPont’s share will “trade up” to the higher valuations typical of crop protection businesses, Begleiter predicts.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to split into 3
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drumroll please ... DowDuPont emerges
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, investors tussle over Dow Corning’s future

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE