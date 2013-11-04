Evonik Boosts Shanghai Presence

Evonik Industries has opened an 80,000-metric-ton-per-year surfactants facility in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park and will employ about 80 people. The plant will produce amphoteric, amidoamine, alkoxylate, and other surfactants for industries such as household cleaning and personal care. Separately, Evonik has completed a third expansion of its R&D facilities in Shanghai’s Xinzhuang district. The German firm spent about $30 million on a new R&D building.
