Father And Daughter Acquire Nylon Maker

Chemical industry veteran Sunil Kumar and his daughter Monica have acquired Nylon Corp. of America, a Manchester, N.H.-based maker of specialty nylon and compounds. NYCOA has annual sales of about $40 million. “My daughter and I have been looking for the right specialty chemical company to acquire and build, and found NYCOA to have a unique product line and great reputation,” says Kumar, who headed International Specialty Products before it was acquired by Ashland in 2011. Last year Kumar and his son Jay acquired Universal Plastics of Holyoke, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter