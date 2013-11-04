GSK And Brazil Target Sustainable Chemistry

GlaxoSmithKline and the São Paulo Research Foundation will create a sustainable chemistry center in Brazil. The pair will each contribute $650,000 annually during a 10-year collaboration. “This will be an important enabler toward our goal of reducing the environmental impact of both the discovery and subsequent manufacturing of drugs,” says Rogerio Ribeiro, a GSK executive. The drugmaker is already involved in a sustainable chemistry partnership with the University of Nottingham, in England, and the two centers will work collaboratively.
