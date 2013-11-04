GSK, Sanofi, Gates Link For Vaccines

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has joined with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur to form the Vaccine Discovery Partnership, which is aimed at improving vaccines for the developing world. For starters, GSK and the Gates Foundation will work to make vaccines more resistant to heat, thus reducing the need for refrigeration. The two will focus first on making adjuvants—a key component to many vaccines—more heat stable. GSK and Gates will invest a combined $1.8 million in the venture.
