Honeywell To Make Catalysts In China

Honeywell will build a plant in Zhangjiagang, China, to produce catalysts for its UOP business. The catalysts, sold to licensees of UOP’s Oleflex process, are used to make propylene. The proposed plant is part of the first phase of a manufacturing complex that will supply products from Honeywell’s performance materials and technologies business. The initial phase will also include a plant for adsorbents used in the refining and petrochemical industries. Zhangjiagang is an industrial city 80 miles northwest of Shanghai where several international chemical firms already operate plants.
