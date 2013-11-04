Japanese Firm Buys Swedish Carbon Maker

Osaka Gas Chemicals will pay $400 million for Jacobi Carbons, a 1,200-employee Swedish firm that is the world’s largest producer of coconut-shell-based activated carbon. Osaka Gas says it already holds a leading position in Japan’s activated carbon market and that the acquisition will make it the world’s third-largest producer. According to India’s Coconut Development Board, activated carbon made from coconut shells is superior to that from other sources because its small pores make it more effective at absorbing vapors, colors, and odors. Osaka Gas expects demand for activated carbon to grow as a result of tighter air and water pollution regulations.
