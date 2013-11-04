Merck Makes First Round Of Job Cuts

After announcing plans last month to shed another 8,500 jobs from its workforce, Merck & Co. began last week to notify employees of their fate. Although Merck has not provided specifics about where cuts are being made, a “warn notice” on the state of Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor website reveals 500 jobs will be lost at the company’s West Point campus. The cuts come as Merck struggles to get new drugs to the market. Last week, Merck announced that third-quarter sales and earnings were down 4% and 7%, respectively, compared with the year-ago period.
