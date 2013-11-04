Pfizer, Lilly To Revive Antibody Drug

Pfizer will work with Eli Lilly & Co. to continue development of tanezumab, a monoclonal antibody it developed for osteoarthritis, back pain, and cancer pain. In 2010, FDA put a partial hold on clinical development of tanezumab because of adverse side effects. FDA may allow trials to restart, pending Pfizer’s submission of nonclinical data in the first half of 2014. A payment by Lilly to Pfizer is contingent on a continuation of the collaboration after FDA responds to the data. Lilly also will make payments to Pfizer for achieving clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter