Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Tracking Electrons In Ionic Liquids

Simulations will help improve applications in energy storage and nuclear fuel recycling

by Jyllian Kemsley
November 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Ionic liquids are hot in applications such as energy storage and recycling spent nuclear fuel, both of which involve exposing the liquids to electronic processes. But little is known about the interactions of the liquids with electrons. A research group led by Claudio J. Margulis of the University of Iowa has used quantum molecular dynamics simulations to study what happens in the first few picoseconds after an electron is injected into liquids likely to be used for such applications (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja409338z). The group specifically studied alkylammonium- and pyrrolidinium-based ionic liquids containing bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)amide anion. They found that the electron is initially delocalized over several anions and moves among sets of anions. Over the course of 50 femtoseconds, the electron becomes localized onto one anion and initiates the ion’s fragmentation, likely by breaking a bond between nitrogen and sulfur. Better understanding of these processes will help researchers determine which ionic liquids would best resist electron-induced degradation and provide a more detailed picture of electron-transfer reactions in ionic liquid systems, Margulis says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chromium ions can form clusters in molten salts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stable colloids made with inorganic molten salts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE