Sanyo Chemical Industries and Toyota Tsusho will spend $50 million to increase superabsorbent polymer capacity by 80,000 metric tons per year at their joint venture in Nantong, China. The venture’s capacity for the material, used in diapers, will reach 230,000 metric tons when the work is completed in 2015.
DyStar has acquired Lenmar Chemical, a Dalton, Ga.-based supplier of specialty chemicals to firms in the textile, flooring, and other industries. DyStar, a Singapore-based colorants manufacturer, says it intends to expand Lenmar’s product line beyond its customer base in the southeastern U.S.
Kemira and Singapore’s Wilmar International are forming a 50-50 venture that will link their plants in China that make alkyl ketene dimer wax, a material that imparts water resistance to paper. The facilities are located a few hundred miles apart in the eastern province Jiangsu.
Sibur has signed an agreement with Russian compatriot Gazprom to build a petrochemical complex in Belogorsk, in the far eastern Russian region of Amur. Under the plan, Gazprom will build a natural gas processing plant and Sibur will process the resulting ethane into ethylene and downstream polymers.
Chevron Phillips Chemical has sold its Chinese polystyrene business to the local firm Grand Astor. Chevron Phillips says the stand-alone regional business wasn’t a strategic fit with the rest of its operations.
Granules India has agreed to acquire Auctus Pharma, a fellow Indian drug company. Auctus operates an active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Vishakhapatnam, on the southeastern coast of India about 200 miles east of Hyderabad, where it has an intermediates facility. Separately, Granules has opened a 10,000-sq-ft R&D lab in Hyderabad.
