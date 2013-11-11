New Ways To Grow
November 11, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 45
It’s not about simple expansion anymore, as chemical companies focus on moving deeper into specialties
CPhI conference attendees suggest that a new generation of drugs are on the horizon
IUPAC group recommends kinetic parameters to promote accurate modeling of climate, air quality
An intricate heat-based decomposition process to turn biomass into ready-to-use fuels is attracting a lot of interest
UN talks in Warsaw chart a course for completion in 2015 of a global deal to limit greenhouse gas emissions
Chemotherapy: Light activation improves penetration and efficacy of nanoparticles as carriers
Study finds 8-nm particles are better carbon dioxide electroreduction catalysts and explains why