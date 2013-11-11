Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 11, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 45

It’s not about simple expansion anymore, as chemical companies focus on moving deeper into specialties

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 45
All Issues

Business

New Ways To Grow

It’s not about simple expansion anymore, as chemical companies focus on moving deeper into specialties

Pharma Market Looking Bright

CPhI conference attendees suggest that a new generation of drugs are on the horizon

Standardizing Air Chemistry

IUPAC group recommends kinetic parameters to promote accurate modeling of climate, air quality

  • Business

    Race To Create Pyrolysis Biofuels Gets Hot

    An intricate heat-based decomposition process to turn biomass into ready-to-use fuels is attracting a lot of interest

  • Environment

    Climate-Change Confab

    UN talks in Warsaw chart a course for completion in 2015 of a global deal to limit greenhouse gas emissions

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Improving Drug Delivery

    Chemotherapy: Light activation improves penetration and efficacy of nanoparticles as carriers

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Pinpointing Nanogold’s Catalytic Sites

Study finds 8-nm particles are better carbon dioxide electroreduction catalysts and explains why

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Cellular NASCAR, Young’un Finds Young’un

 

Job listings

