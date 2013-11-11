Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CO2 Injection May Lead To Earthquakes

by Jeff Johnson
November 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A pumpjack oil-drilling rig located south of Midland, Texas.
This is a photo of a pumpjack oil-drilling rig located south of Midland, Texas.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A pumpjack oil-drilling rig located south of Midland, Texas.

A recent study finds that injection of carbon dioxide into oil fields could lead to significant earthquakes. The study, published last week, raises concerns about underground injection and storage of supercritical CO2 captured from coal- and gas-fired power plants (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2013, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1311316110). The CO2 injection could be used either for carbon sequestration or for enhanced oil recovery on depleted oil fields. Researchers compared a series of earthquakes that occurred in the Cogdell oil field near Snyder, Texas, between 2006 and 2011 with a previous set that occurred between 1975 and 1982. A prior analysis concluded that water injection led to the earlier earthquakes, but since 2004, the largest volume of oil-field injections was made up of gas, including CO2. The researchers suggest that the gas injection is what led to as many as 18 recent large earthquakes. They stress that their results are preliminary and more study is needed. But if the injections triggered the recent seismicity, the researchers note, they would represent one of the only instances in which gas injection has resulted in earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or larger.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE