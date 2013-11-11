Call For Nominations For Herty Medal

The ACS Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the 2014 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, which is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern U.S.
The award recipient will be honored next fall at a meeting of the section and will receive a gold medal. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have lived or worked in the Southeast for more than 10 years. The deadline for submission of nominations for the 2014 award is Dec. 15. All new nominations and renominations must be made with the online form at chemistry.gsu.edu/ACS/herty.
Nominations are active for up to three years, but nominators are welcome to update materials, particularly the candidate’s curriculum vitae.
