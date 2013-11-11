Chemical Breakthrough Awards Open For Nominations

The American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) is calling for nominations for its 2013 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough Awards.
The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in chemistry. The advances must have been revolutionary in concept, broad in scope, and long term in impact.
Departments or institutions being recognized will receive a plaque to be hung near the office or laboratory where the breakthrough was achieved.
Nominations must include a full literature citation and a supporting statement of up to 200 words. All nominations must be received by Nov. 18.
For more information, visit the HIST website at scs.illinois.edu/~mainzv/HIST or e-mail hist_ccb@yahoo.com.
The 2012 winners are Louis Pasteur’s discovery of molecular chirality (Compt. Rend.1848, 26, 535); Dmitri Mendeleev’s discovery of the periodic table of chemical elements (Z. Chem.1869, 12, 405); J. H. van’t Hoff’s work on the tetrahedral geometry of saturated carbon in organic compounds (Arch. Neerl. Sci. Exactes Nat.1874,9, 445); and Ernest Rutherford’s work on the structure of the atom (Phil. Mag.1911,21, 669).
