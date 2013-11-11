Eric Rau, 84, a retired chemist from Palo Alto, Calif., died on June 12.
Born in Weissenfels, Germany, Rau and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1939. He earned a B.A. in 1951 and a Ph.D. in 1955, both in chemistry from New York University.
Rau then moved to Pittsburgh, where he worked as a chemist, first for the Navy and then for Westinghouse.
He served as an executive in FMC’s Princeton, N.J., labs beginning in 1961. Later, he joined the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, eventually becoming its assistant director before his retirement in the mid-1990s. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.
He was active in many professional associations and in the Jewish community and was committed to mentoring young chemists.
In retirement, he was a founding member of the Princeton Pikers investment club and the 55PLUS organization, which arranges lectures and opportunities for community involvement.
Predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Anita, Rau is survived by sons, Allen and Jerry, and four grandchildren.
